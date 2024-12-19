19.12.2024 14:39 , Людмила Калъпчиева

Излъчване: Туида Нюз | Европейски съюз | преди 20 минути | 3

Parliament has approved changes put forward by its Conference of Presidents, establishing two new standing and two special committees.

The existing subcommittees on Security and Defence and on Public Health have been transformed into fully-fledged committees. In 2025, there will also be two new special committees: one on the so-called “Democracy Shield” initiative included in the Commission’s 2024-2029 political guidelines, and another to deal with the EU’s current housing crisis.

The changes were put forward by President Metsola and the leaders of Parliament’s political groups to address Europe’s current challenges as well as Parliament’s own priorities, while taking into account citizen concerns and the results of the European elections.

MEPs voted in Strasbourg on the proposals laying down the responsibilities and size of all four committees, and the 12-month term of office of the two special ones:

Standing committees on Security and Defence and on Public Health, each comprising 43 members - 448 votes for, 161 against, 40 abstentions

Special committee on the European Democracy Shield, comprising 33 members - 441 votes for, 178 against, 34 abstentions

Special committee on the Housing Crisis in the European Union, comprising 33 members - 480 votes for, 148 against, 20 abstentions

Next steps

The membership of the two standing and two special committees (which should reflect Parliament’s composition) will be determined by each political group and non-attached MEPs. The composition of the committees will then be announced during the 20-23 January 2025 plenary session .

The subcommittees on Security and Defence and on Public Health will cease to exist on the first day of the January plenary session and all four committees will be formally set up on the same day. The Chairs and Vice-Chairs of each committee will be elected at their respective constitutive meetings.

Background

Changes to the list and responsibilities of standing committees (Annex VI of Parliament’s Rules of Procedure), as well as the establishment of special committees, require a decision of the Conference of Presidents and a plenary vote. Special committees, created to address specific issues, can sit for up to 12 months - unless their term is extended by a vote in Parliament.

The responsibilities of the new standing committees will be complementary to the adapted mandates of the committees on Foreign Affairs (AFET) and the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety (ENVI), which have been the “parent” committees of the pre-existing subcommittees. Accordingly, the ENVI committee will also be renamed “Committee on the Environment, Climate and Food Safety”.