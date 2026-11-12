Civil protection mechanism: making the EU crisis-ready

12.11.2026 14:37 , Людмила Калъпчиева

Излъчване: Туида Нюз | Европейски съюз | преди около 1 час | 105

MEPs are asking for €12.42 billion over seven years, €1.74 billion more than the Commission proposal

Emphasis on anticipation, through monitoring, vulnerability mapping and climate projections

Improved cross-border cooperation in response to health emergencies

MEPs want the next EU crisis prevention and response tool to do more to anticipate crises before they happen, and to do better at supporting recovery efforts.

On Thursday, the European Parliament adopted its position on the next iteration (2028-2034) of the EU’s civil protection mechanism (UCPM). This is the main EU tool for helping countries hit by disasters such as wildfires, floods or earthquakes by means of voluntary and jointly acquired resources.

MEPs suggest increasing UCPM funding to €12.42 billion in current prices (€11 billion in 2025 constant prices) – up from €10.68 billion in the Commission proposal. They also advocate ring fencing funds so that 40% is spent on civil protection, 40% on health emergencies, and 20% as a flexibility amount.

Monitor and anticipate crises before they happen

MEPs want to strengthen the mechanism’s monitoring and anticipation work, so that EU institutions and local actors can prepare for rather than just react to crises, through vulnerability mapping and forward-looking climate projections. MEPs propose a dedicated framework to coordinate civil-military collaboration in crisis response and envisage a stronger role for local and regional government. They also want EU space capabilities to be used for early warning systems.

Shared EU response

MEPs agree that the new programme should strengthen joint capacity for emergency response (rescEU), including by introducing an aerial forest-fire-fighting fleet, to be available from 2028.

They also propose a recovery readiness framework to ensure that EU countries have clear mandates for different levels of government, and the right capabilities to coordinate the recovery process.

Highlighting the importance of volunteers, MEPs want to ensure that they have a dedicated legal status that provides for clear insurance coverage, recognition of qualifications, and exemptions from work-related constraints.

Response to health emergencies

The new programme would also help EU countries fight serious cross-border health threats, for instance by stockpiling medical countermeasures (such as personal protective equipment and active pharmaceutical ingredients) and developing early warning systems.

MEPs want to extend the scope of EU support to cross-border cooperation between specialised care centres, cross-border medical teams, medical surge capacity (such as analysis of current intensive care unit capacity), and patient transfers between member states in overload situations.

Quotes

Co-rapporteur Leire Pajín (S&D, Spain) said: “The civil protection mechanism is the best example of European solidarity. We need to improve anticipation, develop a real culture of preparedness, and coordinate better between different actors. We need to explain to citizens what their role is and what they should do when crisis hits. And we need to fight disinformation. For all this, we need more resources. The European Parliament strongly supports a mechanism that protects lives and anticipates crises.”

Co-rapporteur Aurelijus Veryga (ECR, Lithuania) said: “In Europe, we must invest more in preparing our societies before emergencies occur. The COVID-19 pandemic showed us why health preparedness must become a clearly defined part of EU civil protection. At the same time, climate emergencies threaten lives and destroy infrastructure, and the EU's eastern flank faces specific challenges, including hybrid threats. We cannot meet these challenges without sufficient financing. The cost of preparedness may seem high, but the cost of not being prepared is always much higher."

Next steps

The position was approved by 424 votes to 105, and with 83 abstentions. Parliament is now ready for talks with Council on the final form of the law.